‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tues. May 15: Jack Disappears, Billy Takes Over & Arturo Aids Abby

Jabot finds a new leader in the wake of Jack's devastation.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 15, promise major upheaval at Jabot as a new leader takes the helm. Meanwhile, a friendship grows stronger after another relationship ends.

Jack’s (Peter Bregman) gone, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) worries because his dad started drinking again. Surely Kyle realized Jack spiraling out of control could be a possible outcome when he turned over the damaging details to Jack’s nemesis, Victor (Eric Braeden). Right?

Unfortunately for Jabot, Jack failed to tie up loose ends before leaving, which means somebody must take over ASAP. While some people believe Ashley (Eileen Davidson) should take over the position, the fact is, the blood Abbott clause is still in effect, which leaves Billy (Jason Thompson) to take over the reigns at John Abbott’s company, according to She Knows Soaps.

The only problem? Billy isn’t sure he wants to lead the company. Perhaps he’ll just hold on until his brother returns. One thing he hopes to rectify is removing the silly clause that’s caused nothing but trouble for the family, but he’ll need to hold another vote to do that, so it’ll wait for now.

Ashley hands Billy plenty of her ideas on how he should run the company, and he’s Billy, which means he’s happy to run with them. However, his girlfriend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) might not be too pleased about that. She pushes Billy to run the company his way, but he might not listen to her.

A manhunt forces a confession next week on #YR. Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/oaamTXs7Gh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) wants to find her missing Uncle Jack. She turns to Arturo (Jason Canela), who is fresh off a final goodbye kiss from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and meeting Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Abby needs Arturo’s help and comes to her aid by talking the whole thing through with her. He gives her a suggestion she might not be able to follow, though.

Finally, Nikki and Victoria feel a small moment of relief when Phyllis reveals that the person using J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) phone was a homeless man and not Victoria’s ex-husband. However, their relief is short-lived when they learn the police kept J.T.’s phone which could have some damaging details on it in the form of texts with Victoria. This murder situation in Genoa City isn’t under control yet.