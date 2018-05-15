‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Viewers Will Finally Find Out How Madison’s Group Made It To Texas

'Fear's showrunner reveals details of the Clarks' migration and how it involves a bottle of whiskey

Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead opened with a massive time jump. Viewers knew this because Morgan (from The Walking Dead) managed to walk all the way across from Virginia to Texas, where he met up with Alicia’s group. Previously, there was a gap of approximately one to two years between the two programs. However, it has never been fully explained how Alicia’s group got from the Gonzalez Dam in Tijuana to the Dell Diamond Baseball Stadium in Texas. Now, one of Fear‘s showrunners confirms viewers will find out soon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) blowing up the Gonzales Dam. Then, when Season 4 premiered, it was revealed that the main characters had moved from the dam to Texas. However, five episodes into the current season of Fear and viewers still don’t know exactly how or why the group moved.

Now, one of Fear‘s showrunners, Ian Goldberg, has just revealed to Entertainment Weekly that answers will definitely be coming in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

When questioned about the group’s migration, Goldberg revealed that the next episode would certainly reveal some of the details. However, it seems that viewers will not get the full story just yet.

“We are also going to be revealing a bit more about the journey that Madison and her family took from Mexico to where they are when we find them in our flashback storyline. And it may involve a wonderful bottle of Scotch.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

The showrunner for Fear the Walking Dead also revealed that Episode 6 would delve further into the storyline involving the Vultures and Madison’s group at the Stadium. For many fans, after the announcement that Naomi died during this incident, the assumption is that Madison also perished. However, for other fans of the show, there is the assumption that perhaps Naomi — and possibly Madison — survived the incident even though Alicia’s group may not know it yet. Unfortunately, though, Fear‘s showrunners are not revealing any details about this theory just yet and fans will have to tune into further episodes to find out the answer.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 6, titled “Just in Case.”