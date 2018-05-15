New Netflix Horror Series By Guillermo del Toro In The Works, ’10 After Midnight’

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will hand pick some of the genre’s greatest writers for the series, and it is described as equally horrifying and sophisticated.

The Best Picture and Best Director (The Shape of Water) Oscar winner is creating a new horror anthology series for Netflix, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. Genre fans have enjoyed the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s intelligent and stylistic approach to horror, like in Crimson Peak and The Devil’s Backbone, and it should be interesting to see what he brings to this new Netflix series. Del Toro collaborated with the streaming site in the award-winning DreamWorks series, Trollhunters (returning on May 25), and this is the first live-action project between the two.

As Deadline documented, Netflix issued a press release regarding the horror series, and it will be del Toro’s personally curated stories. Per the director’s usual, it is described as equally sophisticated and terrifying. He will choose a team of writers known for their work in the genre and will also introduce audiences to exciting new filmmakers. Guillermo will also act as the executive producer, and he will write and direct certain episodes.

Del Toro is reteaming with J. Miles Dale (producer, The Shape of Water) who, alongside Gary Ungar (Gothika), will also serve as an executive producer. There is no word yet on when the new anthology series on Netflix will be released, but the streaming site did say it was coming soon. It is also unclear on how many episodes 10 After Midnight will have, but the title may hold that answer.

Universal Pictures

Can’t get enough of the fantasy and horror maestro? Then no worries, it looks like he is keeping himself busy these days. In addition to the two Netflix series he currently heads, he is developing numerous projects. As Nerdist recently reported, Fox Searchlight signed Guillermo for a series of horror movies, and they will be released under a new label being developed by Fox specifically for genre films.

It was also announced that he is working on a darker version of the story Pinocchio, and it will be an animated feature. He is also directing the remake of the 1947 film Nightmare Alley, and he is producing a project that’s under development titled Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Sony Pictures Classics

Original Netflix series have built a reputation on being binge-worthy, and we can probably expect the same thing with the new horror anthology, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.