‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Reveals There Is Still More Of Naomi’s Story To Tell

Naomi's story will be revealed further in upcoming Season 4 episodes

While Episode 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead delivered some bad news, in Episode 6, viewers got a love story, of sorts. But, the showrunner has now revealed there is still more to come in regard to the story of Naomi/Laura.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 delivered a devastating blow to John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Viewers learned via Luciana (Danay Garcia) that Naomi is the same woman that John knows as Laura. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) then tells John that she is dead after an incident involving the Vultures and Alicia’s group at the stadium.

John is first introduced in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead as a man with the single mission of finding his beloved Laura. Episode 5 then revealed his and Laura’s backstory. They met while she was injured and John helped to nurse her back to health. While she didn’t reveal her name to him, when John said she looked like a “Laura” the name stuck. The pair grew close during their time together and John finally admits he loves her. After a night of passion, John wakes to find that Laura has gone. She loves him, but it seems like she is too scared to let someone else into her life after losing her daughter.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

And, that seemed to be the end of that. Viewers now knew how John and Laura met, how they parted ways, and then ended with the news that Naomi had died.

However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, has revealed that there is still more of Naomi’s story to tell.

While not suggesting that Naomi might have survived the incident at the stadium, he does imply that viewers will get to see more of Naomi’s story and why she is so completely closed in around other people. While many viewers thought that the revelation by Laura that she had lost a child was the reason why she closed herself off emotionally, Goldberg has this to offer on the situation.

“She was just on her own and looking to stay on her own. And, yeah, we see her that way in this episode as well. We don’t want to give away exactly why she is that way, but we can just say that if you keep watching, that’s an answer that we’re going to give very soon.”

So, it seems viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about Laura/Naomi’s backstory.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 6, titled “Just in Case.”