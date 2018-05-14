Flashy Lamborghinis Spotlight Blockchain Week As Bitcoin Conference Kicks Off

Newly minted cryptocurrency millionaires love to flaunt their bitcoin wealth by tooling around in flamboyant Lamborghinis.

Bitcoin evangelists have taken over midtown Manhattan this week as Blockchain Week officially kicked off May 14 with the start of the 2018 Consensus conference, hosted by CoinDesk.

One telltale sign that it’s a cryptocurrency conference are the stylish Lamborghinis parked outside the New York Hilton Hotel in midtown, where the conference is being held.

Lamborghinis are the go-to sports cars that newly-minted bitcoin millionaires purchase when they make their first significant stash of crypto cash, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

When Lambo?

Twitter was abuzz with conference attendees posting photos of flashy Lamborghinis parked on the street.

But this time, the Lambos don’t belong to any bitcoin millionaires. They were rented from New Jersey-based car rental Broadway Supercars to promote the cryptocurrency conference, Consensus, which 8,000 people have signed up to attend.

“It’s an attention-grabber. It’s for the people walking in,” John Nouri, the owner of Broadway Supercars, told CNBC. “They all say once you make money in crypto, you buy a Lambo. I never made money with crypto, but I have 10 lambos.”

The meme “When Lambo?” has become popular in cryptocurrency circles, thanks to bitcoin’s soaring prices in 2017 that made many traders suddenly rich.

The “When Lambo?” meme has become so popular that Vitalik Buterin — the 24-year-old Ethereum founder whose net worth tops $400 million — has slammed cryptocurrency investors for childishly flaunting their newfound wealth.

While cryptocurrencies remain a mystery to most people, they are gaining traction amid nonstop media coverage and mushrooming adoption. While it still has many vocal detractors, the virtual asset class is quickly emerging as an investment vehicle to be reckoned with.

Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have slammed digital currencies for being opaque and unregulated, but bitcoin evangelists like the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, insist crypto is here to stay.

In February 2018, Forbes magazine released its first-ever list of cryptocurrency billionaires. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss landed at No. 4 in the rankings, with a combined net worth approaching $1.1 billion.

