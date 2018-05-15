Green Bay Packers News: Team May Have Found The Next Jordy Nelson In Receiver J’Mon Moore

The team is looking to make a quick turnaround after stumbling without Aaron Rodgers last season.

J’Mon Moore may not be a household name with anyone outside of the most dedicated Green Bay Packers fans, but there are rumblings that the rookie could be the team’s long-awaited replacement to Jordy Nelson.

The Packers cut the Pro Bowl wide receiver in March, losing one of the most productive wideouts in team history. Since 2008, Nelson put together 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns, becoming a favorite target for Aaron Rodgers. But as Rodgers returns from missing most of the last season with an injury, he may have a new target in J’Mon Moore, ESPN reports.

Moore said he has been thinking about filling Nelson’s role ever since the Packers selected him in the fourth round at the NFL Draft.

“I mean, I thought about that as soon as I got drafted,” Moore told ESPN. “I plan on coming in here and working, getting in where I fit in and making the best of every opportunity that I get.”

The report noted that there is an opening for the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, though J’Mon Moore will have some competition. The Packers went heavy on receivers in the draft, taking Florida’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and Notre Dame’s Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

J’Mon Moore would certainly have the background for NFL stardom, 247 Sports noted. He had a fantastic tenure with the Missouri Tigers, posting 65 receptions for 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, earning All-SEC recognition. Moore has a combination of size and speed that make him a difficult matchup for defenders and a potentially potent weapon for the returning Aaron Rodgers.

Moore has already impressed with his performance at the Green Bay Packers’ rookie camp, and said he is excited to start working with Aaron Rodgers to begin building up their chemistry. The Packers are looking to bounce back after stumbling with Rodgers sidelined last season, hoping to contend in what is an increasingly competitive NFC North division.

There will still be quite a long way for J’Mon Moore to be a regular contributor for the Green Bay Packers, and ESPN noted that even Nelson, Cobb, and Adams failed to break through much in their rookie seasons with the franchise.