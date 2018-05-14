Meghan Markle’s Mother Quits Her Job Days Before The Royal Wedding

The news comes as the bride-to-be’s father bails on walking her down the aisle.

Meghan Markle’s parents are making headlines in the days before their daughter’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. According to Us Weekly, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland has quit her job at a mental health clinic in Los Angeles as she focuses on a new career endeavor.

The insider told Us that Doria Ragland is “no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area” and that it was her decision to leave the clinic before traveling to London for the royal wedding. The source added that Ragland has set her sights on starting her own private practice so she can focus on working with elderly patients.

Meghan Markle has talked about her mother’s work with the elderly in the past. In an article for Glamour last summer, Meghan wrote that her 61-year-old mom is “a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community.” Meghan also described her mom as “a free spirit” who has “dreadlocks and a nose ring.”

Doria Ragland also made headlines last week for a reported meeting with Oprah Winfrey to discuss ideas for a tell-all interview with the talk show queen, according to the Daily Mail.

The news of Doria’s career move comes as royal wedding watchers scrutinize every move Meghan Markle’s family makes, and also as the bride-to-be deals with the last-minute change to her wedding party. While Both of Meghan’s parents were expected to be by her side for Saturday’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Markle’s 73-year-old father, Thomas, who was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, will now not be attending. The change comes amid a paparazzi photo scandal and the news that Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack a few days ago, according to TMZ.

TMZ‘s Sean Mandell told Vanity Fair that he spoke to Thomas Markle after he made his decision not to attend the royal wedding.

“He told me that he had a heart attack six days ago and he is not going to be at the wedding,” Mandell said. “He has had health issues and he’s devastated by what’s happened, and he has spoken to Meghan to apologize to her.”

Friends of Meghan Markle told Vanity Fair that she is also devastated by the turn of events and that her mother Doria is now expected to walk her down the aisle on Saturday, although that has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

While Meghan Markle deals with the last-minute change to her wedding party, Kensington Palace released a rather sympathetic statement to Entertainment Tonight regarding the absence of the bride’s father. The statement, which asks royal watchers to be respectful of Thomas Markle, reads,

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry takes place Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.