Kim Kardashian Is Not Looking For A New Husband To Replace Kanye [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not looking to get rid of Kanye West for a new husband.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been mentioned in divorce rumors for quite some time. Despite all of the reports that the couple is headed for a split, the two remain together. That is the case once again for the latest report that Kardashian is looking to move on from the rapper.

According to a report from NW, Kardashian is looking for a new husband to replace West.

“Kim’s Hunting For Hubby Number 4.”

Gossip Cop is all over that report and has debunked the notion that Kardashian is looking for someone to replace her third husband.

“As for the allegation that the couple is ‘barely speaking’ and she’s been ‘ignoring’ the music star, Kardashian and West were all smiles as they went out to eat together in Wyoming last week.”

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has debunked a rumor from the original source. They also stated that the report stating that Kardashian was filing for divorce was wrong just two weeks ago.

“For starters, Gossip Cop already busted this publication two weeks ago for claiming Kardashian was filing to divorce West, a contention her spokesperson exclusively told us on the record was ‘false.'”

Rumors are not always to be trusted, especially when it comes to anything surrounding the Kardashian family. Kim and Kanye should have been divorced at least 50 times if all the rumors were true.

Kim Kardashian says she's open to baby No. 4 https://t.co/Me8vq1il24 pic.twitter.com/Ho4KsuvxrQ — billboard (@billboard) May 13, 2018

Instead, Kim and Kanye are working together and seem to be happy. Kim did jokingly take a jab at Kanye for his recent spree of comments on social media, blaming him for her first gray hair.

“[Kanye] gave me my first gray hair this week, and I am blaming that on him.”

She also went on to say that West is doing well and that he is working on new music in his studio out in Wyoming.

“He’s doing really good. He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out, so he’s just focused on that.”

At this point in time, rumors swirling about a Kim and Kanye divorce simply are not true. Fans shouldn’t be worried about the celebrity couple, as it appears their relationship is just fine and not in trouble.