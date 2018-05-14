Mariah Carey Is Super-Skinny After Weight Loss Surgery: Got Gastric Sleeve

Singer Mariah Carey reportedly lost more than 30 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in October 2017.

Mariah Carey looks super-svelte following her 30-pound weight loss after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in October 2017. Carey, who has struggled with weight her entire adult life, reportedly decided to get the bariatric surgery after being mocked over her ballooning weight.

“Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results and she feels a lot better,” a source told Page Six in November 2017.

Gastric sleeve surgery slashes the size of your stomach in half so you can no longer eat huge portions. But insiders insist Carey also makes an effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly to maintain her weight loss.

In 2011, Carey gained 70 pounds while pregnant with twins, and painstakingly shed the weight with a strict low-calorie diet and rigorous workouts. The curvy 5-foot-8 Grammy winner said staying slim is a constant battle because she’s big-boned, loves to eat, and hates to exercise.

“I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, so I always weigh more,” Mariah said at the time.

Carey’s weight has fluctuated dramatically in recent years, during which she has been mocked and fat-shamed by online trolls. At age 48, staying slim is harder because people’s metabolism does slow down with age, Healthline reported.

“Since having the babies, I realize that 90 percent of losing weight is my diet,” Carey said.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock Another celebrity who has lost a dramatic amount of weight after getting gastric sleeve surgery is Mama June Shannon, who rose to fame on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The 5-foot-4 Shannon once tipped the scales at 460 pounds and now weighs 132 pounds, for a total weight loss of more than 328 pounds, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Shannon also underwent a plastic surgery makeover that included removing excess skin from her arms, stomach, and “turkey neck.” June also got breast implants, a tummy tuck, and liposuction.

Mama June says her health and life have improved so drastically after weight-loss surgery that she will do whatever it takes to stay slim. “I will never go back to what I looked like,” she vowed.