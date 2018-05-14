Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Start Time, Preview NBA Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors look for their fourth straight NBA Finals appearance when they open their Western Conference final playoff series against the top-seeded Houston Rockets Monday.

The Golden State Warriors enter Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals as the favorites to win a second-straight NBA Championship — and third in the last four years — when they face the Houston Rockets in a matchup that will live stream from Toyota Center in Houston on Monday night. But the much-improved Rockets defense will look to curtail the NBA’s best shooting team and hold their home court as they hope to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995.

The Rockets have won two NBA titles — in 1994 and in 1995 — and have made just four Finals appearances in their 52-year history. Golden State has tallied three championships in six Finals bids since moving from Philadelphia to California’s Bay Area in 1962.

Though they were good enough to take the second seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors finished seven games behind the Rockets in the regular season standings. Houston finished at 65-17, putting them in a four-way tie for the 11th highest winning percentage (.793) in NBA history.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets averaged an NBA-leading 30.4 points per game in the 2017-2018 season. Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

One thing that appears close to certain — the Warriors-Rockets conference final series should be a wild, high-scoring affair. In three regular season meetings, two of them won by Houston, all three games saw the teams combine for at least 200 points.

Team — and league — leading scorer James Harden (30.4 points per game) set the tone for the Rockets in the two head-to-head meetings in which he took part, throwing in 27 on October 17 and 22 on January 20, while guard Chris Paul had a 30-point performance of his own in that final regular-season meeting between the two best teams in the West.

The Rockets have been deadly from behind the arc in the 2018 playoffs, outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game from three-point land. The Boston Celtics are second in that category, besting their opponents by 5.5 points on three-pointers. In fact, Houston has taken a playoff-high 46 percent of all shots from three-point range in this postseason run.

But they will be coming up against a Golden State team that was tops in the NBA when it came to defending against three-point shots, allowing a league lowest opponents’ three-point shooting percentage of just 32 percent.

Of course, the Warriors were also the best in the NBA when it came to defending any kind of shot, holding foes to a 43 percent shooting rate in the regular season.

