NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder Might Want Trade To Indiana Pacers

Dennis Schroder may angle for a trade to the Indiana Pacers this offseason.

Dennis Schroder was not happy with the disappointing season that the Atlanta Hawks had in 2017-18. He took over the starting point guard job in Atlanta last season after Jeff Teague was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Atlanta has lost both Al Horford and Paul Millsap the last couple of offseasons, and losing their veteran stars showed in a big way this year.

Atlanta finished the 2017-18 season with a 24-58 record. That record placed them last in the Eastern Conference and third to last in the entire league.

Following the season, Schroder started talking about potentially leaving the Hawks. In a recent interview with Euro Hoops, Schroder talked about his frustration and his desire to win now.

“I will be 25 in September and of course, you want to win the title some time. In my prime — 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 – I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the Eastern Conference. That’s why I will have the talks with Atlanta Hawks.”

He went on to talk about potential landing spots should he choose to ask the Hawks for a trade.

“Indiana wouldn’t be too bad. Milwaukee wouldn’t be too bad. Those are the two teams where you can the organization is going in the right direction.”

Both of those teams would be intriguing landing spots for Schroder. Milwaukee is a bit unlikely, as they have both Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon at the point guard position. Indiana, however, could make perfect sense.

Indiana shocked the league this season after being written off following the Paul George trade. They pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and will be looking to make some improvements this offseason.

Darren Collison was the Pacers’ starter last season, with Cory Joseph as the backup. Joseph has already opted in to his contract for next season, while the Pacers have an option on Collison for 2018-19. Collision was an important piece for Indiana, but Schroder may be viewed as a long-term upgrade.

During the 2017-18 season with the Hawks, Schroder averaged 19.4 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and knocked down 29.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Schroder would be a downgrade from a perimeter shooting perspective, but his friendship with Victor Oladipo could help Indiana form a lethal duo in the back-court.

Schroder is signed through the 2020-21 season, which would give the Pacers three more seasons. He isn’t owed too much money at $15.5 million each year.

Kevin Pritchard will have quite a few decisions to make for the Pacers. He has some money to work with and has already talked about being able to take on contracts in a trade. If Schroder does ask the Hawks for a trade, Indiana is one of the few teams that could take his contract without having to send any major money back to Atlanta.

Expect to see Schroder mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. He obviously isn’t happy with the Hawks and the Pacers seem like a legitimate destination if they are interested in acquiring a new point guard.