Kristin Cavallari’s Bikini Weight Loss Secret Is Paleo-Style Diet, No Cardio Exercise

'The Hills' alum Kristin Cavallari lost 20 pounds in two months with a Paleo-inspired diet and weightlifting workouts.

Kristin Cavallari is a mom-of-three who has an enviable bikini body, thanks to a weight-loss regimen that includes a Paleo-inspired diet and weightlifting workouts. Surprisingly, the reed-thin Cavallari does no cardio exercise.

The Hills alum is a budding fashion designer who now stars on her own TV show, Very Cavallari, which premieres July 8.

Unlike many reality TV stars whose show-business “careers” fizzle as soon as their shows end, Kristin has successfully branched out as a fashion designer and lifestyle guru who recently wrote a healthy cookbook.

Cavallari is a longtime workout fanatic who made headlines when she lost all her baby weight after each of her three pregnancies in record time. After two of her pregnancies, Kristin lost 20 pounds in two months.

Kristin said the secret to her rapid weight loss was a gluten-free, Paleo-inspired diet that limits processed foods, and emphasizes high-quality proteins and healthy fats such as coconut oil, butter, and grass-fed beef.

‘I Don’t Do Any Cardio’

Surprisingly, Kristin does no cardio exercise, and instead does circuit-training workouts and lifts weights four days a week. That routine has given her the sleek bikini body she always wanted when she was younger and flashier.

“I don’t do any cardio,” she told Delish. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I’m a much healthier eater, and I hardly drink alcohol, so I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”

Feeling like a new woman #ISurvivedTheDetox A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

“I just lift weights, usually four to five times a week,” Cavallari said.

“I’m a freak about what I put in my mouth,” Kristin said. “I’m constantly reading labels and I don’t eat any toxic chemicals, so I think that plays a huge role.”

Whatever Cavallari is doing is working, since she is leaner and more toned now — after three pregnancies — than before she had kids.

Shutterstock

