‘Dancing With The Stars: Athletes’ Spoilers: Week 3 Brings Ballroom Battle, Season 26 Finalists To Be Revealed

What 'DWTS' spoilers are available for Monday night's show, Week 3 in Season 26 of 'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes'?

Monday night brings Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes and because this is such a short season, the May 14 show will also feature three eliminations and determine the Season 26 finalists. Each pair is expected to dance twice, with the ballroom battle involved, and DWTS fans are anxious for spoilers about what to expect.

ABC shares Dancing with the Stars spoilers indicating that each pair’s initial performance will be inspired by someone important in each celebrity’s lives. Adam Rippon will be doing a contemporary piece to Coldplay’s “O” with partner Jenna Johnson and DWTS teasers note that Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess will do a contemporary piece as well. Josh and Sharna will use the Bootstraps song “Stand By Me” for their performance.

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber will rumba to Tyler Ward’s “See You Again” and DWTS viewers will see Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe tackle the Viennese waltz to the Faith Hill and Tim McGraw song “The Rest of Our Life.” Mirai Nagasu will quickstep with Alan Bersten to “Bo$$” by Ray Chew Live and Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson will also dance to Ray Chew Live, but they’ll use the tune “I Got Rhythm” for their foxtrot.

The “Ballroom Battle Dance-Off” will put two pairs at a time on the dance floor, and Dancing with the Stars viewers can vote online at ABC during this time to determine their favorite. The winning couple gets bonus points and this could be essential in staying safe Monday night. Spoilers detail that this battle will pit Adam and Mirai against one another to a Chuck Berry song as they jive while Chris and Josh will salsa to a Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams tune. That leaves Tonya facing off against Jennie, and those two will cha cha to the DNCE song “Dance.”

Who is most likely in trouble heading into this Week 3 episode? Unfortunately, ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio recently shared that Mazdzer is dealing with an injury this week, after apparently dropping a heavy table on his foot. However, he is determined to dance Monday night and viewers will be anxious to see how much this impacts his performances.

Notice anything? @mazdzer hurt his foot pretty bad during #DWTS rehearsal with @WitneyCarson yesterday. He says he essentially dropped a heavy table on it. However, Chris says he WILL be dancing–twice–on Monday night. They joined me on the news today. pic.twitter.com/g34ravcEmg — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) May 11, 2018

Over at PureDWTS, they admit that this season is tough to forecast when it comes to eliminations. They note that they feel confident that Adam and Jenna will be safe, but that Jennie and Keo are almost certain to be eliminated. Which other two pairs will be cut? It’s going to be tough to watch and Dancing with the Stars viewers could be in for a shocker on this front.

Can Chris overcome his leg injury and beat out Josh and the others? Could it end up being an all-skater finale with Mirai, Adam, and Tonya? Tune in to the Season 26 semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes Monday night to see which three celebrities make it to the finals and remain in contention for the mirror-ball trophy.