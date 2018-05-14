A ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Just Quit! Will Jo Rivera And Vee Torres’ Wedding Air On The Show?

Someone is done with the show -- for good!

If Teen Mom 2 is renewed for a ninth season, the cast will be missing one very important member.

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on May 12, Jo Rivera’s fiancee, Vee Torres, has officially confirmed that she will not be filming any further seasons of the hit MTV reality show.

“It’s my last season and I won’t be on much this one either,” she confirmed to her fans and followers on Twitter.

While many members of the Teen Mom franchise rely on their MTV paychecks to support themselves and their families, Torres has plenty of other things going on. In addition to her career in real estate, the reality star also dabbles in the beauty industry and acts as a makeup artist and blogger.

As for Torres’ upcoming wedding with Rivera, with whom she shares one child, she recently told her fans and followers on Twitter that she had no intentions of having the event filmed for Teen Mom 2.

“I said no. It’ll be between family and friends how we want it,” she explained.

Torres and Rivera share one child, 2-year-old daughter Vivi, and Rivera also has an older son, 8-year-old Isaac, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Lowry and Rivera were together when they starred on 16 & Pregnant, but split a short time after their son was born.

As Jo Rivera and Vee Torres prepare to tie the knot and focus on life after Teen Mom 2, Rivera’s former partner, Kailyn Lowry, is continuing to struggle in the love arena. As fans have likely seen, Lowry filed for divorce from husband Javi Marroquin, the father of her second son, in 2017 and quickly conceived her third son, Lux Russell, with her now-ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Although Lowry and Lopez enjoyed a short-lived romance in 2017, they split months before Lowry gave birth and have been on the outs with one another ever since. In fact, the couple has been feuding so frequently that Lowry actually went to court to have her son’s last name changed from Lopez to Lowry.

To see the last of Jo Rivera’s relationship with Vee Torres, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.