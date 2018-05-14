Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Enjoy Babymoon In South Carolina

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were treated to a romantic getaway just ahead of Mother’s Day. The Counting On stars posed for a gorgeous photo on a grand staircase and fans couldn’t stop gushing over how perfect the pair looked during one of their last big trips before they become parents.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, “snuck away for some alone time” last weekend. On Friday, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a snapshot that was taken during their recent babymoon. He and Jinger are standing on the steps of a palatial staircase in the photo, and Jinger has a hand resting on her growing baby bump. The first-time mom is rocking a sleeveless pink turtleneck top with a pair of dark skinny jeans and suede booties, while Jeremy is dressed up in a light blue button-up shirt and khaki pants. Fans responded to the photo by calling the parents-to-be “beautiful” and “adorable.”

According to Jeremy, the couple’s babymoon trip was “thanks to the generosity of dear friends.” He also revealed that he Jinger really enjoyed getting “some time away to relax” before their baby girl makes her big debut a few weeks from now. As noted by Romper, Jinger’s due date is sometime in July. This means that she and Jeremy don’t have much remaining time to savor being a twosome.

One of Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram followers recognized the staircase in the photo above. It’s located inside The Sanctuary, a luxury beach hotel on the shores of Kiawah Island, South Carolina. According to the hotel’s website, it boasts spa services, more than a dozen different restaurants and bars, a golf course, on-site shopping, tennis courts, and three pools.

There’s no word on whether Jinger Duggar packed a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit that accommodated her baby bump so that she could go swimming. This would be a very big deal for a Duggar who was taught that women should always wear skirts and dresses, even when they’re in the water.

Fans still can’t get over seeing Jinger wearing skinny jeans like those in the babymoon photo, and many of Jeremy’s Instagram followers responded to his post by praising his wife’s stylish maternity pants.

“#pannnnnts I love it! Rock on, girl!” remarked one fan.

“Jinger is the one the breaks the mold. Love her style,” another wrote.

Other fans responded to Jeremy Vuolo’s babymoon photo by advising him and Jinger to make the most of their last moments as a party of two. Before the couple knows it, parental responsibilities like diaper changes and late-night feedings will prevent them from being able to jet off to a luxury hotel for a few days. However, as one of Jeremy’s followers noted, they’ll experience a new kind of happiness when their baby girl arrives.

“Soak in these sweet moments together! They are so special,” the admirer remarked. “You are getting ready to feel a whole new overflowing love! It’s also so so sweet because you will grow even more in love with one another when you see each other caring for that baby!!”