2020 Election: Trump’s Campaign Manager, Corey Lewandowski, Joins Mike Pence’s Political Action Committee

Rumors had suggested that if Trump doesn't run again for President in 2020 then the PAC could help Pence.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager from the 2016 elections is gearing up for the 2020 election already. Corey Lewandowski, who helped Trump win the Republican nomination in the primaries, is reportedly joining Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee called Great America Committee. This new position will put Lewandowski in the 2020 reelection campaign and will allow him to travel with the Vice President.

Great America Committee is unique because it’s reportedly the first PAC created by a sitting vice president in the United States. According to Fox News, Lewandowski discussed the new position with the President and received Trump’s blessing before accepting the job. Some media pundits had suggested that the PAC could help Pence run for president in the 2020 election if Trump decided not to run again, but the report claims that “Pence is also sending a signal that there’s no daylight between him and his boss” based on “hiring such a high-profile Trump adviser.” The Great America Committee can be only used to funnel money to other political campaigns and is not designed to back Pence for president in 2020.

In taking this new position, Lewandowski left the fundraising branch of the pro-Trump group America First Policies. Fox explained why this position was a restriction.

“By working for the nonprofit America First and its fundraising arm, Lewandowski faced certain restrictions on campaign travel and other overt political activity that could be viewed as improper coordination with the Trump team. Since the Pence committee raises and distributes so-called hard money, none of those restrictions apply.”

Mike Pence at the NRA convention. John Gress / Getty Images

The report came even as Trump’s relationship with his top handler, chief of staff John Kelly, is heading south. Lewandowski was fired in the middle of the 2016 campaign in an internal power struggle, but this past week he has returned to Trump’s inner circle.

Lewandowski even traveled to Michigan for a Trump rally, where the president called him up on stage.

“Speaking of not being a patsy or a pushover, you ever watch Corey Lewandowski on the shows?” Trump told the crowd, according to Business Insider. “Where’s Corey? Corey!”

Previous reports had indicated that Lewandowski was considering joining the White House as the chief of staff if Kelly left the position open. The new job with Pence makes that option less likely.