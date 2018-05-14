Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Named Her Baby True, And Who Picked Out The Unique Name

Khloe reveals why she decided to name her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian is revealing the reason she named her newborn daughter, True Thompson. In a recent update about her baby girl on her app, Khloe explains the thought process behind the name, and which one of her family members suggested the unique moniker.

According to a May 14 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian is finally explaining why she chose to name her daughter True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says it was actually her grandmother, Kris Jenner’s mom, M.J., who suggested that Khloe use the name, which holds a very special meaning in their family.

In the post, Khloe revealed that choosing a name for a child is “really so tough,” but that her options were narrowed down when she decided that she wanted her daughter’s name to begin with the letter T. Kardashian says that one night during her pregnancy she and her family members were at dinner and brainstorming names when her grandmother M.J. suggested the name True. M.J. then explained that True was her great-grandfather’s first name and her grandfather’s middle name.

Khloe Kardashian admitted that the name True then “stuck” with her throughout the remainder of her pregnancy, and was the only name she couldn’t “get out of her head.” Khloe added that she really does love the name, and believes that the fact that it has a family connection makes even more special. Now, Khloe says she can’t wait to return to L.A. so that baby True can finally meet M.J. in person.

In another update about life after pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian revealed that the first thing she ate after giving birth was a McDonald’s hash brown, despite claiming that she would be drinking a smoothie after delivery. “What can I say, True and I worked up an appetite!” Khloe wrote.

As many fans already know, the month since baby True’s birth has been a roller coaster of emotion for Khloe. Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on the reality star with multiple women just days before she gave birth, and her decision to give him a second chance has reportedly caused “friction” within her family.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating scandal.