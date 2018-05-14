Porn Star Tasha Reign Accuses Stormy Daniels For Ignoring Sexual Assault On Set And Siding With Accuser

Tasha Reign recounts to the 'Daily Beast' about a sexual assault incident that took place for a movie that Daniels was directing.

For Tasha Reign, all of the media attention on Stormy Daniels has been a double-edged sword. Reign says that Daniels is “doing our industry justice” and thinks Jimmy Kimmel disrespected Daniels. But with that being said, she can’t forget that she was sexually assaulted while on-set shooting a film. The director that day was none other than Daniels, and Reign says that Daniels “did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally,” reported the Daily Beast.

On November 15, 2017, Reign was shooting a movie called The Set Up, which was directed by Daniels and produced by Wicked Pictures. In an interview, Reign described the incident.

“I was sexually assaulted by one of the crewmembers. He groped and grabbed me from behind…I spoke up immediately because I was in the moment, and I was so proud of myself. [Daniels] was the director that day, I went straight to her and straight to the man that did it, we had a conversation about it, I went to the owner of Wicked Pictures, I did all the right things…she didn’t give me any care or attention, and didn’t even send that man home.”

And that’s not all. Reign said that although Daniels is setting herself up as an advocate for women’s rights, that she remembers Daniels telling the crew, “Oh, I could be seen as Harvey Weinstein because I’m flirtatious with my crewmembers and I can be inappropriate.”

When Reign confronted the crewmember, he claimed he was only trying to get past her, even though Reign said that he grabbed her and made sexual moaning noises. Daniels watched the encounter and reportedly said nothing. Then, Daniels and Reign went into a private room, where Daniels hugged her and told her, “You probably made him cry. He’s crying right now.”

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says that Daniels denies the claims, saying that her “recollection of what happened is vastly different.”

For Reign, the next step was reaching out to the owner of Wicked Pictures. However, even after promises of conducting training and speaking with the crewmember, the matter was dropped since Daniels and the crewmember denied the incident even took place. The company claims they are still conducting an investigation.

For the porn star, it’s not about the money. Reign most of all want people to acknowledge that the incident did indeed take place, and she also wants the company to implement new protocol so that nobody else is assaulted in the same way. She doesn’t want the incident, or for her accusations to be swept under the rug.

Daniels has been embroiled in a highly publicized legal battle with President Trump over a $130,000 “hush money” payment that was made to her by lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen is currently under investigation, not only for the payment he made to Daniels but for all of his business dealings in general. Recently, Cohen has been found to have made numerous contracts with large corporations for large sums of money for advising purposes.