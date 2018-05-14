Nia Jax And Ronda Rousey Announce Money In The Bank Match In Oddly Civil Joint Interview

Ronda Rousey has been a hot topic of conversation in the WWE ever since she defected from MMA.

With the Royal Wedding coming up, everyone seems to be in a “proper English” mode, and Ronda Rousey is no exception.

E! News is reporting that the MMA fighter-turned-WWE superstar has been challenged by Nia Jax to what promises to be an epic Money in the Bank match, and the two confirmed their participation in a very civil joint interview.

Ronda Rousey accepted the challenge while sounding like an invitee to the wedding of the century.

“We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title. I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her.”

Nia, however, isn’t buying all the Lady of the Manor talk, and made clear that while they will be nice to each other outside the ring, “all bets are off” once they get inside the ring.

The current Raw women’s champion also said that she’s never been in the ring with someone like Rousey, so she’s alternated her workout regimen to accommodate the extra challenge than an experienced fighter like Rousey brings.

But the most interesting part of this press conference was how both fighters chose to emphasize how they “supported” each other’s careers outside of the ring…something that Ronda Rousey claims is “new” for the women’s division of the WWE.

The goal, according to both women, is to uplift the women’s division and to show wrestling fans that women have “more to offer” today than they ever did before.

This Money in the Bank match is the first that will be the “title shot” for Ronda Rousey since she joined the WWE, and even though fans have mixed feelings about her, the WWE seems to have a lot of faith in her.

According to the WWE, they’ve had faith in the fighter since she teamed with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania.

I met another Rousey last night!! pic.twitter.com/qnCQfx0ZHg — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 3, 2018

Besides Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, other Money in the Bank matches that were announced today include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the men’s title match, and Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. 4 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW, 2 from SmackDown) for the ladder match.