John Cena Says He Would Still ‘Love To Marry’ Nikki Bella On ‘Today’

John Cena speaks candidly about calling off his wedding to former fiance.

John Cena and Nikki Bella shocked fans when they announced they were calling off their wedding and ending their relationship in April, just days before their May wedding was supposed to happen. Now, Cena is revealing that he still has strong feelings for his ex.

According to a May 14 report by Too Fab, John Cena insisted that Nikki Bella made the decision to call off their wedding. The WWE star claims to have had his “heart broken out of nowhere,” and that it came with a series of “bad feelings.” However, Cena still maintains his love for Bella, saying that he would still want to marry her in the future.

The wrestler says that he’s been very “reflective” since ending his engagement, and that if anyone is wondering what he’s doing with his life at the moment, he wants to make it very clear that he still loves Nikki Bella and would “love to marry” her and “have a family” with her.

“There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended,” he added.

John Cena also stated that just because he’s been seen out in public that doesn’t mean that he’s enjoying his newfound single life. In fact, Cena hinted at the fact that he’s been miserable over the past couple weeks, as he should have been married to Nikki Bella and enjoying his honeymoon by now. Cena says he’s been cooped up in his house “surrounded by emotionally strong memories,” and that he has to get out of his home and “talk to strangers [for] social interaction.”

Meanwhile, John Cena didn’t let up about his hope to eventually win Nikki Bella back. The Blockers star says that he doesn’t want anyone else but Bella, and that he’s currently “trying to support her” as she tries to find what it is that she wants, which is the reason their relationship fell apart to begin with. He also says that “hopes” one day they can “work it out.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources close to John Cena and Nikki Bella reveal that the couple are in constant contact, and that the pair will “almost definitely get back together.”