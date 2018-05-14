Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Lie About When Her Relationship With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Began?

Amber Portwood said she and Andrew Glennon didn't begin dating until after 'Marriage Boot Camp' wrapped, but footage seems to prove otherwise.

Amber Portwood claims her romance with Andrew Glennon began after she and her former fiancé, Matt Baier, wrapped production on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, but is she being honest?

On May 13, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a report in which they included footage that seemingly proves the Teen Mom OG star hooked up with Glennon, who was working behind-the-scenes of the WEtv series, before production on the reality show came to an end last July.

Ahead of next week’s new episode of the show, WEtv shared a video clip in which Glennon was caught sneaking into bed with Portwood while filming was still underway. However, as fans may recall, Portwood previously said that Glennon didn’t hit her up for a relationship until after the series ended.

“We never had a crew member impregnate a Boot Camper before,” a producer is heard saying in a preview clip of next week’s episode.

Following the end of filming, Portwood and Glennon went public with their relationship on Instagram, and in August of last year, Portwood took Glennon as her date to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Then, just weeks later, during a trip to Hawaii, the couple learned they were expecting. That said, it is unclear whether or not Glennon actually impregnated Portwood during production on Marriage Boot Camp.

In another scene from next week’s show, a canopy bed is seen with a “censored” message across it.

“Our cameras caught everything!” the video claims.

During an interview with Us Weekly last August, Portwood said Glennon didn’t talk to her during Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition because he would get in trouble and insisted she did not know that he was interested in her in a romantic way. Then, according to Portwood, Glennon contacted her two weeks after production wrapped and later visited her in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Portwood went on to allege that she and Glennon decided to be friends first because they wanted to take things slow. However, as fans can now see, Portwood and Glennon didn’t take things slow at all and weeks ago, just months into their relationship, their first child, son James, was born.

Portwood is also mom to nine-year-old Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.