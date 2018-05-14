Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Stay At Separate Hotels On The Eve Of The Royal Wedding

More details on Meghan and Harry's pre-wedding plans have been revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be staying far away from one another on the night before their extravagant royal wedding. The couple are set to sleep in separate hotels on the eve of their big day.

According to a May 14 report by People Magazine, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not tamper with tradition or superstition. The couple won’t lay eyes on one another before the royal wedding as they will be staying in different hotels in order to make sure their paths don’t cross before the ceremony.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, will reportedly be staying at the Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate in Windsor, while Prince Harry will be sleeping at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park in Windsor. He will be rooming with his best man and big brother, Prince William, on the night before the wedding. The two hotels are said to be about a 30-minute drive from each another, so there is no chance the couple will accidentally bump into one another before saying their I do’s.

The magazine reports that Meghan and her mother will arrive at their hotel on Friday evening and will leave the hotel in a car together on Saturday morning as they head to the site of the wedding ceremony, St. George’s Chapel, which is about 25 minutes away from their hotel. At the chapel, they will meet up with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who will walk his daughter down the aisle toward her future husband, Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William will be taking it easy at their hotel, which is said to be one of England’s best five-star country house establishments. The hotel reportedly sits on 240 acres of gorgeous land and is complete with an indoor pool, three restaurants, a lime grove, and polo fields.

The palace has previously confirmed that Prince Harry won’t see Meghan Markle in her wedding gown until the time that she walks down the aisle.

“That tradition is very important to them,” a palace spokesperson stated. After the wedding and reception, Harry and Meghan will spend their first night together as a married couple at Windsor Castle.