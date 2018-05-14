Chris Hemsworth Named Honorary Starter For Indy 500

Avengers: Infinity War's Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag at the Indy 500.

Chris Hemsworth, or Thor as fans of the Avengers franchise know him, will wave the Indy 500 green flag and start this iconic race. The iconic Indianapolis 500 will be held on May 27, 2018, and according to CNN, is known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” This will mark the fourth consecutive year that an actor will have the prestigious honor of waving the flag. As TA G Heuer is the official timepiece of the Indy 500, and as one of the brand ambassador’s it seems fitting that Hemsworth will start this 200-lap race.

According to Indy Star, It seems as if cars and racing have played a pivotal role in the actor’s career, and these roles have placed him on the fast track of Hollywood’s A-list. Chris has a longstanding relationship with TAG Heuer and first teamed up with them after playing the rale of James Hunt, a Formula One racer on the movie Rush. Hunt became a household name when he won the 1976 Formula One World Championship. He became one of the brand ambassadors and according to TAG Heuer, the star “handles pressure by taming it.” It’s this same ability fans have come to love him for in his various roles.

Hemsworth has starred as Thor is seven Marvel movies. This year marks 55 years since “Tales of Suspense No. 45” was issued. This legendary Marvel Comics issue depicts Iron Man, the Marvel superhero, driving in the Indianapolis 500. Iron Man’s alter ego, Tony Stark, drives the car he names after himself, “Stark Special” but according to Diverse Tech Geek,Stark was forced out of the race due to heart trouble.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that an actor will wave the green flag for the Indy 500. General Hospital’s McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey, had the honors in 2015, while Chris Pine waved the flag in 2016. Last year, two people started off the race. Jake Gyllenhaal, and Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Jeff Bauman, who Gyllenhaal played in the movie Stronger, waved the flag. Perhaps Hemsworth will join the race winners and celebrate with a bottle of milk.