Jessica Simpson Wears Extremely Baggy Clothing Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Is Jessica Simpson pregnant with baby number three?

Jessica Simpson is adding fuel to the fire when it comes to the rumors that she is expecting baby number three with her husband, Eric Johnson. The former reality TV star was caught by paparazzi wearing super baggy clothing as she strolled through the airport with her daughter over Mother’s Day weekend.

According to a May 14 report by Radar Online, Jessica Simpson was turning heads with her choice of clothing. The singer turned fashion mogul was spotted wearing very baggy gray sweatpants and an over sized black sweater as well as slippers when she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday with her daughter, Maxwell.

The report reveals that Jessica Simpson “couldn’t stop smiling” as photographs snapped pictures of her and her daughter on Saturday. Simpson also carried a large black purse, which could have been used to shield the view of her stomach. Jessica was said to be hiding “her stomach from the cameras” as she and Maxwell walked to their car.

Simpson’s baggy clothes look comes just days after photographers spotted the singer looking curvier than usual while wearing a “skin-tight outfit” and appearing to “hide a growing baby bump.” Sources previously told the website that Jessica has been begging her husband, Eric Johnson, for a third child, and now she may have gotten her wish.

As fans know, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot back in 2014. The couple shares two children together, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, six, and son Ace Knute Johnson, four.

The pregnancy rumors hit their peak in April, as Jessica Simpson was spotted out multiple times looking curvy. After some fans saw photos of Jessica in a bikini having fun on the beach, they were convinced that the fashion designer was pregnant with her third baby. Later, she stepped out in a short dress, red jacket, and thigh-high black boots and appeared to be rocking a bump. Now, Simpson’s latest oversized clothes photos are only adding to the speculation that she’s about to become a mother again.

Currently, neither Jessica Simpson nor Eric Johnson have spoken out about the pregnancy rumors, but time will eventually tell if she is expecting again.