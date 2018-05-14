‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Denies Cheating On Brittany More Than Once–Here’s Why He’s Probably Telling The Truth

The 'Pump Rules' bad boy makes a convincing case as to why he's telling the truth this time around.

Vanderpump Rules fans have witnessed the Jax Taylor-Brittany Cartwright relationship roller coaster over this past season, but now the couple appears to be in a good place. Still, the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion meant Jax and Britt had to rehash the details of his infidelity once more, and that included Ariana Madix’s insistence that Jax cheated with former SURver Faith Stowers more than once.

TV Guide posted a sneak peek clip of the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in which Ariana revealed a source told her about Jax’s multiple hookups with Faith behind Brittany’s back. In the clip, Ariana claims Faith told James Kennedy and several other people about Jax’s repeated cheating with her.

But after the allegation was resurfaced during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, a remorseful Jax stood by his original claim that he only slept with Faith once. Taylor even added: “I swear on my father.”

During the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Jax broke down in tears when talking about the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, shortly after Christmas. Jax has remained devoted to making his father proud of him — he even walked his baby sister, Jenny Cauchi, down the aisle at her wedding this past weekend — so it seems unfathomable that he would throw his late father’s name into this conversation if he was lying.

In addition to Jax’s denial of the additional infidelity allegations, series star Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the scandal, thus giving Jax even more credibility.

“[Faith] was chasing him, clearly,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “I’m not excusing your behavior or your actions. But I’m saying as much as she wanted your gorgeous body, I’m sure, she also wanted to be part of this whole situation. She did. That’s why she taped him. It was a premeditated move.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have had to defend their relationship against haters who think the Kentucky beauty should have dumped him for good after his cheating with Faith. But ahead of the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Brittany took to Twitter to defend her decision to reconcile with Jax.

“Hopefully you guys can see that we have been through a lot, even after the show aired, that has made us stronger & grow as a couple. People can change and love can win,” Cartwright wrote.

Brittany also added: “It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas. Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today. We def have our ups & downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me.”

Vanderpump Rules‘ Season 6 reunion continues on Monday, May 14, on Bravo.