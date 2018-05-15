Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth Makes His Impact Wrestling Debut At ‘Cali Combat’

Sneaky James Ellsworth stole a victory against the much larger Kal Jack with a low blow and his 'No Chin Music' finisher.

In case you were wondering what happened to the world’s greatest jobber and former WWE Superstar since his release by Vince McMahon, the chinless wonder, James Ellsworth, has been busy on the indy wrestling circuit. He recently made his Impact Wrestling debut at Cali Combat on May 11, 2018.

WWE fans will remember Ellsworth’s in-ring debut against “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, who was literally twice the size of his opponent. Braun demolished James, tossing him around the ring like an undersized child and finally pinning Ellsworth with one hand as he glared at the crowd. Although Ellsworth had already worked for the WWE in costume as one of Adam Rose’s “Rosebuds,” the July 25, 2016, squash match was his first WWE appearance as a wrestler.

The Monster Among Men crushes tiny James Ellsworth. WWE

For reasons known only to Vince McMahon and pro wrestling smarks, the WWE saw something in Mr. Ellsworth, and he was signed to a full-time WWE Superstar contract in November, 2016.

During his time with the WWE, James Ellsworth fulfilled every wrestling jobber’s dream. He was named the mascot for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, where he helped eliminate Team Raw’s Braun Strowman, and he also managed three victories over WWE World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles with the assistance of Dean Ambrose. Finally, he became future SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella’s manager, and he helped her to a victory at the first women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. His highly unusual, and ultimately, successful run with the WWE came to an end on November 15, 2017, when he was released by the company, and he returned to the indy wrestling circuit.

Still playing the undersized underdog to perfection, Ellsworth made his Impact Wrestling debut on Friday, May 11, 2018, at their Cali Combat event. The “One Night Only” show was also broadcast on the Global Wrestling Network.

Ellsworth made his entrance wearing a T-shirt with a logo that read “Ellsworth jobbed for our sins,” running past the crowd and slapping hands to a warm welcome. Since he had achieved every fan’s dream of rising from a low-level jobber to a WWE superstar, Ellsworth still puts bodies in the seats. He has become a popular character among professional wrestling aficionados, which allows him to avoid the usual babyface vs. heel dichotomy. He plays his everyman persona well, and indy wrestling fans eat it up.

James Ellsworth escorts Carmella to the ring. WWE

Facing another much larger opponent by the name of Kal Jack, Ellsworth played his size disadvantage for all it was worth, as he landed punches to no effect and ran for the hills to escape the impending disaster. Kal Jack chased his smaller opponent around the building, finally catching Ellsworth and tossing him back into the ring for a massive bodyslam and a near pinfall.

Kal applied a crushing bearhug, and James was forced to bite his opponent to escape the hold. Ellsworth tried to grab a chair from the crowd, which distracted the referee, allowing James to land a low blow, followed by his superkick finisher, appropriately named “No Chin Music.” The move, which is a tribute to Shawn Michaels’ famous “Sweet Chin Music” finisher, earned Ellsworth the pin and a victory over poor Kal Jack.

Impact Wrestling proudly announced Mr. Ellsworth’s victory on Monday, May 14, with this tweet.

A wrestling fan summed it all up perfectly, with Ellsworth’s now famous catchphrase, and a gif of the low blow and pin.

Any man with two hands, has a fighting chance… even against a grizzly bear. @realellsworth wins in his IMPACT debut! #IMPACTONO#CaliCombatpic.twitter.com/ru2Mh1dktj — Cesar (@theredstandard) May 14, 2018

For his part, James Ellsworth remained in character, and he left Impact Wrestling fans wondering if he would return to the promotion.