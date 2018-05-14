Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Kim’s Daughter, North West, On Mother’s Day

Kourtney spent time with her sisters' children on Mother's Day as well.

Kourtney Kardashian spent Mother’s Day with her three children, as well as sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. Paparazzi caught Koutney pulling double duty as mommy and aunt on the special day.

According to a May 14 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian made the rounds on Mother’s Day. In addition to spending Sunday with her own children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5 and son Reign, 3, she also spent some major quality time with her nieces and nephew.

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hauling her big brood around Malibu on Sunday, and even had North West in tow. Kourtney held on to North’s hand as she carried her youngest child, Reign, on her hip as Mason and Penelope followed behind. Kourtney wore jeans and a long leather jacket, while North West donned a coral colored track suit and a denim jacket.

Kardashian shares her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The couple split back in 2015 after a long and rocky relationship. Many fans noticed that Disick, 34, who is now dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, did not take to his social media account on Sunday to publicly wish the mother of his children a happy Mother’s Day. Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, also kept quiet on her special day.

After Kourtney Kardashian spent time with North West on Sunday, the little girl returned home to her mother, Kim Kardashian, who posted a beautiful Mother’s Day snapshot with all three of her children, North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months, after revealing she had to bribe them with lollipops to pose for the photo.

Before Kourtney’s outing with the kids, she also posted a Snapchat video of herself holding Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter, Stormi. It looks like Kourtney could be putting in some extra aunt time in the absence of Khloe Kardashian, who is currently living in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and newborn daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian spent Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland, as her family celebrated back in L.A., and Tristan Thompson played an away game in Boston with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The new mom showed off her gorgeous gifts via her own Snapchat story, revealing that she had been given flower bouquets spelling out the word “mommy,” and balloons donning the nickname her nieces and nephews call her, KoKo.