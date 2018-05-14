‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden

The 'Empire' star got a little bling this Mother's Day.

Taraji P. Henson celebrated Mother’s Day in a very special way.

In a post on her Instagram page earlier today, the 47-year-old shared that she and former NFL star Kelvin Hayden are engaged. The photo from the prior evening shows Taraji with her hand over Hayden’s hand and her huge rock clearly visible. In the background of the picture, a plate with “Congratulations” written in chocolate is visible. Also on the plate are some celebratory desserts, with a piece of chocolate cake and three chocolate-covered strawberries.

Henson gushed to fans that the evening started off with Hayden gifting her a Cartier love bracelet for her Mother’s Day gift, followed by the real surprise — dropping down on one knee to propose. She cleverly hash-tagged the photo that she’s off the market.

The Empire star’s fans went totally crazy over the news of the engagement, giving it over 757,000 likes as well as 42,000-plus comments in just two hours of it being posted to the social media site. Many fans simply commented with heart emojis and kissing face emojis, while others used their words to send congratulations to the actress.

“Yasss I’m sooo happy for you ma.”

“Idk why I’m crying, but im crying! Thats soo beautiful,” another fan wrote.

According to People, it was only this past December that Henson confirmed her relationship with the 34-year-old. In a podcast, she dished that she doesn’t like to blast her personal business, but she does think it’s important for her fans to know that she is happy at the moment. At the time, she also dished that she and Hayden had already been dating for two years.

So far, Hayden has yet to report the engagement news on his own Instagram page, but he did share a photo earlier this morning of himself carrying a bikini-clad Henson through tropical waters and onto the beach. The former NFL star kept the caption simple, using only a crown emoji.

But clearly fans had already heard of the 34-year-old’s engagement news and took over the comments section to wish him well on his engagement. His post has already gained over 3,400 likes and 310 comments.

Heavy reports that Henson already has one son, Marcell Johnson, with her former high-school sweetheart, William Lamar Johnson. Sadly, Johnson was murdered in 2003.

Empire airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.