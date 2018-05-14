‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victor Wants To Keep Brady From Marrying Eve

Victor will make Brady and intriguing offer in exchange for ditching Eve.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday reveal that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will again meddle in the love life of his beloved grandson, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

According to She Knows Soaps, Victor will do everything he can to keep Brady from walking down the aisle with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Victor has never been a fan of any of the women that Brady has dated in the past, such as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson), or the mother of his child, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). However, he seems determined to keep Brady from exchanging vows with Eve.

Victor is so adamant that Brady ditch his wedding plans that he’ll even offer him something huge. While Days of Our Lives spoilers haven’t confirmed exactly what Victor will offer his grandson, it will likely be something work related. As DOOL fans know, Victor is the driving force behind Titan, a company that Brady was previously the CEO of. Now, Victor’s nephew, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is in charge of the enterprise. However, knowing how much Brady wanted the job, it seems Vic could offer it to him, or possibly even give him another high powered position.

In addition, Victor Kiriakis is a very wealthy man, and could possibly offer Brady a big amount of money in exchange for not marrying Eve. However, Brady likely won’t be enticed by the offer. He has already lost Eve once, and now that he has her back, he won’t want to let her go for any price. So, why does Vic want to stop the wedding?

As Days of Our Lives viewers already know, Victor is one of the only people who knows the real reason why Theresa left Brady and their son. Although Theresa told Brady she didn’t want the responsibility of being a mother and a wife, she really headed to Mexico with Matteo, a drug lord, in exchange for keeping Brady and their son, Tate, safe. She has been working with the ISA ever since to take Matteo down, but Brady has no idea.

It could be that Victor knows Theresa is close to returning home, and doesn’t want Brady’s heart to be broken when he’s forced to chose between Eve, the woman he plans to make his wife, and her sister Theresa, whom he shares a child with.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.