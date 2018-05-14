‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Supports Boyfriend Randall Emmett In Cannes: ‘I’m Proud Of You’ [Photo]

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were in France over the weekend to promote his new movie, 'Gotti.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to France at the end of last week to attend the ongoing events of the Cannes Film Festival.

As the Season 6 reunion special for Vanderpump Rules began airing, Kent and Emmett boarded a plane and headed to Europe to promote his new film, Gotti, which stars John Travolta and Kelly Preston and is set to be released in the United States next month.

During their time in Cannes, Kent shared tons of photos, videos, and stories, one of which featured her and Emmett posing in formal attire in front of a very scenic view of the water at the Hotel Du Cap.

“I’m proud of you. #Gotti,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo.

While attending an event for her boyfriend’s upcoming film, Kent channeled her classy side in a high-neck red and pink floral dress with a slit just above the knee. Meanwhile, her boyfriend of two years kept it simple in all black.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 but kept their romance completely off of social media for nearly two years. Then, on January 1 of this year, they chose to go public with their love for one another while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida. Since then, they have shared frequent images and videos from their travels.

Lala Kent recently suffered the tragic loss of her father, Kent Burningham, who passed away on April 21 for unknown reasons.

Following the shocking death, Kent was joined in her hometown in Utah by her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix.

While Kent has endured tough times in recent weeks, she’s been doing her best to focus on the positive aspects of her life, including her growing cosmetics brand and her hit music, including singles “Boy” and “4 U.” Last week, Kent revealed that “Boy” had climbed to the top of the Electronic genre chart on iTunes.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.