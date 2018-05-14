Pregnant Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photo Of Sons On Instagram

Mother's Day was extra special for the expecting mother.

Kate Hudson is certainly feeling all the feels this Mother’s Day.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram to give her 8 million-plus followers a rare glimpse of her sons, Ryder and Bing. According to Good Housekeeping, Hudson shares 14-year-old son Ryder with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. In turn, Kate shares 6-year-old son Bing with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

Though Hudson shares many photos of herself and photos promoting her company, Fabletics, it’s not too often that she shares photos of her sons. But this Mother’s Day marked a special occasion with Hudson sharing a photo of herself and her two boys. In the photo, Hudson poses in the middle of Ryder and Bing.

In the sweet post, Hudson calls the boys her loves before thanking them for making today and every day the “best” day. Within just a few hours of the post, Hudson had already earned over 200,000 likes as well as 480-plus comments. Many fans were quick to wish Hudson a Happy Mother’s Day, while others commented on the actress’ growing boys.

“Happy mother’s day, my lady!”

“You oldest son is your twin,” another chimed in.

Earlier in the day, Hudson also took time to pay tribute to her famous mother, Goldie Hawn. In a lengthy post, the soon-to-be-mother-of-three shared a throwback photo of herself and her mom. Among many things, Hudson thanked Goldie for helping her to “find the joy in every moment.”

In all, the tribute to her mother also gained a ton of attention with over 253,000 likes as well as 1,500-plus comments.

As most of her fans know, Hudson is set to welcome her third child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. As the Inquisitr reported last month, the couple will welcome a baby girl sometime later this year. Hudson killed two birds with one stone by announcing both her pregnancy and the sex of the baby in a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Hudson, Danny, and her two sons, all popped balloons to reveal pink confetti and smaller pink balloons, signifying a baby girl. The couple appeared to be over-the-moon with joy as they screamed and jumped around upon finding out their baby’s gender.

According to IMDB, Hudson will appear next in the movie, Sister.