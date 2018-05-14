‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Tumble Causes Chaos, Carly’s In The Crosshairs As Fingers Are Pointed

Carly and Nelle's argument at the baby shower led to a fall, and 'General Hospital' spoilers detail that Monday's episode will be intense as a result.

Nelle Hayes has been determined to destroy Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, and Friday’s episode took a dark turn on this front. Hayes was prepared to rattle her nemesis with a baby blanket that resembled one of Morgan’s, but it led to a stairway tumble that set the stage for an intense Monday show. What spoilers are available for the May 14 episode as everybody scrambles to take care of Nelle and her unborn baby?

This isn’t the first time that a pregnant woman has taken a dangerous fall down the stairs at the Quartermaine mansion, and General Hospital spoilers detail that Monica will be sure to point that out to Carly. Bobbie will defend her daughter as Nelle lies on the floor unconscious and everybody will be rattled by the uncertain situation.

ABC’s sneak peek for Monday’s show reveals that Monica will quickly work to determine Nelle’s condition, while Carly repeatedly notes that both Nelle and the baby have to be all right. Brad will call for an ambulance, and he and Joss will prepare to ride to the hospital with Nelle, as Ava heads up to check on Avery and Leo. Monica will tear into Carly for her presumed role in what happened, prepared to assume the worst, and soon the Quartermaine matriarch will exclaim that she’s calling the police.

SNEAK PEEK: Watch the aftermath of Nelle's shocking fall down the Quartermaine's grand staircase: https://t.co/rg1WlUsvh0 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 13, 2018

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps tease that Nelle will have a “bizarre stroke of luck” of some sort in this episode. Viewers fully expect her to survive this fall, and it looks like that is certainly the case. What about the baby? Many GH fans have speculated that she might lose the baby and steal someone else’s, but that theory hasn’t been verified at this point.

It sounds as if she and the baby may make it through this incident relatively unscathed, as teasers from Soap Central note that next week she’ll be feeling victorious. The buzz is that Carly will be arrested after Monica calls the police, perhaps even by Dante, but Nelle shouldn’t get ahead of herself in claiming victory.

Apparently, in the weeks ahead, Hayes will get increasingly desperate as her schemes start to fall apart. General Hospital spoilers hint that there are twists and turns still ahead with this storyline, and fans will be anxious to see if the writers can manage to win them over and surprise them with this one.