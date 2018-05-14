Royal Wedding Snub? Lady Amelia Windsor Reportedly Not Invited To Cousin Harry’s Big Day

'The most beautiful royal' has reportedly not made the guest list for her cousin's high-profile wedding.

The guest list for the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle includes over 600 people, but not every royal family member made the cut. According to a new report by U.K. paper The Sun, Prince Harry’s third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, has not been invited to the royal wedding. Amelia, who is a top fashion model for Dolce and Gabanna, is 37th in line to the throne and has been described as “the world’s hottest royal.”

The Sun reports that Lady Amelia Windsor, 22, and her older sister Marina, 25, did not receive invitations to the high-profile wedding of Harry and Meghan. A friend of the women told the paper that Amelia and Marina were “a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going.”

News of the royal snub has some speculating that there could be a rift — or jealousy — within the royal family as Lady Amelia begins to gain popularity as a model and social media influencer. The insider told the Sun the following.

“Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts. Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride.”

In addition to her hot modeling career, Amelia attends Edinburgh University and was crowned “the most beautiful royal” by Tatler magazine after she posed for a cover shoot. Lady Amelia and Lady Marina are the granddaughters of the Duke of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin.

Speculation of a royal wedding snub comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s guest list continues to be scrutinized. According to the Daily Mail, several of the bride’s family members have come forward to reveal that did not receive invites to the royal wedding, including Markle’s uncles, Michael and Fred, who are the brothers of her father, Tom. In addition, Joseph Johnson, Meghan’s uncle on her mother’s side, was reportedly also left off the guest list, as were Meghan’s half-siblings and her aunts and cousins.

Guests who have been invited to the royal wedding include many of Harry’s relatives, including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne. Various humanitarians and charity patrons and all five of the Spice Girls also made the cut.

In addition to the 600 guests who have been invited to attend the royal wedding ceremony, hundreds more will spend the day on the grounds of Windsor Castle to enjoy the festivities. A luncheon will be served to the 600 guests with a more formal dinner reserved in the evening for 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at noon on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.