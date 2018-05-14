Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spent Alone Time In North Oxfordshire Hills This Weekend, Reports ‘The Sun’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly just enjoyed a final trip together before their wedding, according to 'The Sun.'

Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle have enjoyed their final trip away as a betrothed couple, according to a new report by The Sun. Just days before they’re set to get married at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, on May 19, the site is reporting that the couple enjoyed one last “singles trip” in the Cotswalds.

Allegedly, Harry and Meghan spent the weekend of May 13 together in the north Oxfordshire hills, which is about an hour-and-a-half outside of London, in a four-bedroom cottage that they’re leasing together long-term, for when they need an escape in the country.

The outlet claimed that a friend spilled on the couple’s final getaway before their royal wedding day, which they described as being very “stressful” for the royal couple since they announced their engagement last year.

“The run-up to the wedding has been quite stressful for them and they just wanted to get away and relax before the big day,” the unnamed friend told The Sun this week.

The insider then added that the couple are big fans of the cottage and love to get away from the hustle and bustle of London every now and again.

“They like to escape to the country for the weekend,” they explained to the site, “and the cottage is just perfect for them.”

The friend also revealed that the royal couple love the property because it’s so private.

“It’s very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views,” they said, referencing Markle’s love of cooking.

According to The Sun’s report, the property had been upgraded ahead of Harry and Meghan’s visit, which included new security systems being istalled to keep the couple safe.

Allegedly, blacked-out Land Rovers had recently been seen visiting the cottage prior to Markle and her prince’s getaway, and staff had been carrying out “a lot of security work” since last September.

“It is very difficult to get to and the only track has had cameras and motion trigger alarms set up,” reports the outlet.

Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed the couple’s alleged mini-vacation before their wedding, though it will likely come as no surprise to fans of the royal couple to hear that they spent a little time away from London amid the intense attention from the public and the media surrounding their wedding.

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The couple will also have to wait a little longer to get away together again, as it was recently announced that Harry and Meghan had postponed their honeymoon due to royal duties.

Per E! News, Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this month that Markle and her prince will not be jetting off on their honeymoon immediately after their May 19 wedding.

Instead, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to work the week after they tie the knot and and will be embarking on a royal engagement.

They will however go on their honeymoon eventually, though the palace has not yet confirmed when or where the royal couple will be taking their post-wedding vacation.