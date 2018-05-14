‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Knows Something’s Wrong, Asks Paul To Help Him Find Chloe

Lucas will stop at nothing to find Chloe.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will have a bad feeling when it comes to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

According to She Knows Soaps, Lucas will be so worried about Chloe’s quick and suspicious departure from Salem that he’ll be forced to hire some reinforcements. Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Lucas will turn to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) for help with the matter. Paul, who is a private detective in his father John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) company, Black Patch, will now be on the case, and he’ll set out to find out what happened to Chloe and where she is right now.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Chloe was forced to leave town when Matteo’s hired man told her he would hurt her and those close to her if she didn’t come to Mexico with him upon order from his boss. The man first told Chloe and this boss wanted to hire her for a singing gig, but she refused the offer to leave the country due to her budding romance with Lucas and her job responsibilities at Doug’s Place. However, upon leaving in a hurry, Lucas knew something just wasn’t right.

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Lucas began to question Chloe’s reasons for leaving, and even confronted his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), about whether or not she had Chloe sent out of Salem. Kate revealed that while she is no fan of Chloe, and did not approve of Lucas dating anyone again so soon after leaving rehab for alcohol abuse, she would never send Chloe out of Salem just to spite her son.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe is shocked when she encounters someone unexpected in Mexico.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MgoxYA9MRv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 5, 2018

Lucas grew even more confused, and when he didn’t hear from Chloe, he became worried. Now, Paul will set out to find Chloe, who is locked away in Mexico with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). Days of Our Lives watchers shockingly found out that the same man who had forced Theresa out of Salem was now doing the same thing with Chloe. The two women are now determined to return to Salem to reunite with their children and the men they love.

