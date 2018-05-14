2018 Hurricane Season Predictions Forecast Early Start If Tropical Storm Alberto Forms Near Florida Caribbean

National Hurricane Center forecasts are predicting that there is a chance of a tropical cyclone forming, hitting Florida, and then moving northwest up to the Carolinas.

Hurricane season 2018 predictions are already beginning to form swiftly, even as a storm system is starting to develop off the coast of Florida. Dubbed Invest 90L by the National Hurricane Center, the computer models give the storm system a 40 percent of becoming a tropical cyclone called Tropical Storm Alberto in the coming week, which would make it the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center describes Invest 90L as a “large area of cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms extending from the eastern Gulf of Mexico across much of the Florida Peninsula.” Invest 90L “could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.” The chance that the storm system will form into Tropical Storm Alberto in the next 48 hours is considered low at 30 percent. However, the weather forecast for Tropical Storm Alberto forming over the next five days is considered medium at 40 percent.

The storm system is currently located in the Gulf Of Mexico, northwest of Cuba and the Caribbean. The Florida forecast also calls for the potential Tropical Storm Alberto to make landfall and then make its way up toward Georgia and the Carolinas. Even if Invest 90L does not form into Tropical Storm Alberto, the weather system will enhance the chances of rain across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days.

The current computer model predictions for the 2018 hurricane season forecast show that Florida landfall is expected to be east of Pensacola. The storm system will then pass through southeast Alabama, northwest Georgia near Atlanta, and then work its way toward the Carolinas.

NWS National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico with a 40% chance of becoming a tropical #cyclone within 5 days. Regardless of development, FL and the Southeast U.S. will see heavy #rainfall from this system. https://t.co/Lq6bmT9yxA pic.twitter.com/G0VFnWRWcZ — NWS (@NWS) May 13, 2018

Weather forecasts in the Carolinas are already calling for heavy rain.

“Regardless of tropical development, the impacts will still be the same for the Carolinas with on and off steady to heavy rain from Tuesday afternoon through next Sunday and could bring as much as 6-8 inches (although most likely 2-5 inches) over those several days with a few rumbles of thunder, but no major severe weather,” wrote Fox Carolina. “Some heavier pockets of rain could result in some flash flooding, but overall this rain won’t be too heavy for too long.”

The National Hurricane Center has published the list of names that will start off the 2018 hurricane season.

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

The last major storm called Tropical Storm Alberto occurred back in 1994. Although deaths occurred back then, the storm name was not retired.