Channing Tatum Gushes Over Ex, Jenna Dewan, On Mother’s Day

Channing Tatum wishes Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day via Instagram.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have decided to end their marriage, but they will always be bonded together by their adorable little daughter, Everly, 4. Over the weekend, Channing wished his ex-wife a happy Mother’s Day in a very swoon-worthy way.

According to a May 14 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan don’t seem to have any bad blood between them after announcing their plans to end their nine-year marriage back in April. In fact, Tatum took to his Instagram story to wish the mother of his child a happy Mother’s Day, and reveal that he loves her.

Channing posted to his Instagram story on Sunday as he stood in front of a sunset after revealing he had been on a road trip. Tatum wished all of his fans a happy Mother’s Day, before turning his attention to two very important women in his life, Jenna Dewan, and his own mother.

“Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby!” he said as the wind gusted in the background. “Mama, happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys!” he added before concluding the sweet video message.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split last month. The couple, who met on the set of Step Up, tied the knot back in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013. The pair revealed that they had separated after nine years of marriage and fans were devastated. However, Tatum and Dewan maintained that there were no shocking secrets or scandal to blame for the split, and that they still very much love one another.

Now, rumors are circulating that Channing Tatum is ready to “hit the reset” button on his life and leave Hollywood to head to New York City, where he allegedly wants to pursue his dream of performing on Broadway. While Jenna reportedly didn’t want to move during the couple’s marriage, Channing is said to be “burnt out” on L.A. and is ready to make the cross country move in hopes of checking a big event off of his bucket list. Tatum has yet to speak out on the Broadway rumors.