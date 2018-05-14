Drake Will Hit The Road With Migos For 41-Date Tour This Summer

Drake has dubbed the tour 'Aubrey and the Three Amigos.'

Leave it to Drake to create a social media sensation just from the announcement of a tour.

That’s exactly what happened this morning when, according to Hollywood Life, Drake announced dates for a tour he’s doing with hip-hop trio Migos.

The tour, which Aubrey Graham has dubbed “Aubrey and the Three Migos,” will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 26.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 18.

So far, the collective is only coming to dates in the United States and Canada, but the tour will last until November of this year, where it will cap off with two dates in Atlanta on November 16 and November 17.

Fans of hip-hop have known about Drake, obviously, for many years — he first got his start as an actor (Wheelchair Jimmy on DeGrassi), but crossed over to hip-hop without much trouble thanks to Lil’Wayne and Birdman’s Young Money record label.

However, as of late, Drake has been laying low. He hasn’t been on tour since his Boy Meets World tour last year, so fans are getting very excited about the prospect of seeing him up close and personal — and live!

However, he has released some new music, including the hit song, “God’s Plan,” as well as “Nice for What,” both of which are rumored to be on his upcoming album, Scorpion, set for release in June.

Meanwhile, Migos has been in the headlines because of one particular member: Offset, who, as of late, has been known for his engagement to rapper/entrepreneur Cardi B.

Cardi B is also pregnant by Offset, and the baby is due this summer.

If Cardi B gives birth in June, as she’s set to do, it doesn’t look like Offset will be around for the baby girl’s birth.

But that’s okay, because Cardi B has a full schedule of her own: she’s going on tour with crooner Bruno Mars beginning in September. Hopefully the duo will have worked out who is going to be staying home with the child during different times.

