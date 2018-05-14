Kourtney Kardashian’s Strict Diet And Exercise Habits Revealed, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney is said to be 'obsessed' with dieting and exercising.

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly “obsessed” with looking good. The 39-year-old mother-of-three has reportedly gotten into a very strict routine when it comes to her diet, exercise, and eating habits.

According to a May 14 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian’s health craze has led to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only weighing 98 pounds. Sources tell the website that as Kourtney approaches her 40th birthday, she’s “in the mood to try more things,” such as nude photo shoots. Now, in order to look and feel her best, Kardashian has “completely upended her lifestyle.”

Insiders close to Kourtney Kardashian reveal that she takes collagen supplements, daily probiotic shots, and apple cider vinegar twice a day, and believes that the apple cider vinegar helps to speed up her metabolism. She is also a stickler for portion control and is sure to only put “clean food” in her body. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that Kourt is often seen eating huge salads as a meal, and feeds her children only organic, clean foods.

In addition to her clean eating, Kourtney Kardashian also reportedly drinks an entire gallon of water each day, and exercises at least three hours a day. Insiders claim that Kourtney breaks up her workouts and does one in the morning and one in the afternoon. However, Kardashian’s thin frame is said to be concerning her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24.

Sources reveal that Younes has been asking Kourtney to gain some weight, and tells her that she should have “more curves” to her body. However, Kardashian has been “going nuts and doesn’t know when to stop.” Of course, Kourtney isn’t the only member of the family who has a love for health and fitness. Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also a health nut, and is often seen on social media working out.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, and has admitted that she’s slowly getting back to the gym. However, Khloe told fans via her Snapchat story that she’s not sharing her workouts on social media just yet, because she is so out of shape since giving birth. Often, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian share their workouts together, and give fans tips they’ve learned along the way.