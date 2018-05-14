Harvey Weinstein Documentary Filmmaker Barry Avrich Says Disgraced Mogul Trying To Meddle With Film

The former Hollywood kingmaker is apparently trying to flex his muscles and influence the making of 'The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret.'

A Harvey Weinstein documentary called, The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, is apparently being targeted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. According to Page Six, Weinstein reached out to Barry Avrich, who is also known for producing a Nuremberg trial documentary called, Prosecuting Evil.

Although Weinstein was expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Weinstein emailed Avrich last month about the Nuremberg documentary and said, “Can’t wait to see [it]. Oscar [coming] for you.” In 2017, The Weinstein Company acquired the distribution rights, but Avrich took those rights back after the sexual harassment scandal triggered the #MeToo movement. Avrich said he replied dismissively, but within 48 hours, someone claiming to be “Harvey’s assistant” responded, “Harvey wants to see your film, please to send it to this lawyers office in LA.”

“This is classic Harvey, he was poking around, flattering me to find out more about my film about him. He’s a classic sociopath,” Avrich explained.

Avrich has no intention of sending Weinstein the Nuremberg trial documentary, and this is not the first time the documentary maker has butted heads with Weinstein. A 2011 documentary, Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project, was never released in theaters because the film was bought up by IFC, which insisted on changes for Weinstein. IFC denied this claim.

“I am certain they picked up the film without any intention to release it, and Harvey was behind it, he is close to the Dolan family who owns IFC Films,” Avrich said. “It was a classic Machiavellian chess move.”

Avrich does not believe that the “intensive sex addiction therapy” that Weinstein is currently undergoing in Arizona will change the Hollywood mogul.

“Not a chance,” he said.

Further accounts related to Weinstein’s sexual misconduct will be documented in The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, along with sexual misconduct and assault allegations including James Toback, Louis C.K., and Woody Allen. And this time Avrich will not allow his documentary to be blocked.

It’s rumored that Weinstein has secretly been trying to invest in movies behind the scenes. Dimitrios Kambouris / getty images

Weinstein’s actions triggered the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and Kristen Stewart, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, and a group of 82 of their peers plan to protest gender inequity in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival.

