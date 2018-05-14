Bella Hadid Craves The Couch, Loves Lounge Life: ‘I Never Go A Day Without Smiling’

Bella says hitting a party is the 'last' thing she wants to do.

Despite getting invites to some of the most prestigious party and events in the world, Bella Hadid is admitting that she’d actually rather be at home on her coach on a Saturday night. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where sister Gigi Hadid took the reins as interviewer, Hadid admitted that heading to a fancy party is very often the “last” thing she wants to do.

“People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past,” Hadid revealed in the interview for the June/July 2018 issue of the fashion magazine, admitting, “I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!”

Hadid, who’s 21-years-old, also explained to her sister that part of the reason she loves spending time at home is because she’s around people so much and attending so many big events as part of her job as a model.

“Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties,” Bella explained, “the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out.”

As for what she likes to do at home instead of hitting a party at a club, Hadid joked that she’s a big fan of doing the silly things that she and sister Gigi used to do before they became two of the most famous models on the planet.

“Like you and I play video games, watch movies, paint pottery,” Bella told her sister during the interview. “All the stupid s*** we used to do back in our childhood before we became Gigi and Bella.”

But while she may seem a little miserable when she’s not at home on the coach, Hadid admitted that she’s actually a very happy and smiley person, even though she’s often forced to pull some more serious looks on the runway and in photoshoots.

“I never go a day without smiling,” Hadid confessed. “People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look ‘bored’ or ‘very nonchalant.'”

When Gigi asked her what one thing she thought people would be surprised to learn about her, the star explained that people assume she’s mean, but that that “isn’t necessarily the way I really am.”

Hadid also told her older sister in the new interview that people would often call her mean because of how she rarely smiles in photos.

“For a while I fought a lot of battles — with myself, with people online — and it brought me down,” Bella said in the Harper’s Bazaar interview. “When people would say, ‘Oh, she’s so mean,’ I wanted to say, ‘Maybe I’ve just had a bad day! Or maybe I’ve just been crying.’ You never know what people are going through.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Though Bella didn’t explicitly reveal why she may have been going through a tough period in which she may have been crying, the model went through a hard split with her former boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, last year.

However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, it looks like the twosome may finally be back on in the wake of the singer’s breakup with former girlfriend Selena Gomez earlier this year.

Page Six recently claimed that the Bella and the musician were recently spotted kissing while in Cannes at a Magnum x Alexander Wang party, before reportedly then leaving the event together.