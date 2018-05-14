Kyle Richards Beams With Pride As She Celebrates Daughter Alexia’s Graduation From College

Kyle Richards is one proud mom!

This weekend, Kyle Richards had more than one reason to celebrate.

In addition to the typical Mother’s Day weekend activities, Richards celebrated the graduation of her second eldest daughter from college. Yesterday, Richards took to her Instagram account to share a tribute to the most recent college graduate in the Umansky family.

In the first of two posts, the mother-of-four shared a heartfelt post with herself and her daughter, Alexia Umansky. In the photo, Alexia is wearing a graduation cap and gown as she holds up her Emerson College degree. Richards sweetly kisses her daughter on the cheek while Alexia is all smiles.

But the caption of the photo may be even sweeter than the photo itself. In the post, Richards tells fans that watching her daughter graduate was an “incredible Mother’s Day gift.” She goes on to proclaim that she is grateful to be Alexia’s mother, while also confessing that she didn’t know if she would “survive” with Alexia away for four years. In addition, the 49-year-old also shared that Alexia will be returning home after college to live with her parents.

In the second post of the day, Richards shared a series of photos from Alexia’s graduation, telling fans that she is grateful for this “special” Mother’s Day. One of the photos from the post shows the entire family, including Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters, Alexia, Farrah, Sophia, and Kylie.

Her fans clearly agreed that Kyle had a great Mother’s Day, giving the post over 69,000 likes and 536 comments. Many fans congratulated Kyle on her daughter graduating, while others simply took time to wish the mother-of-four a happy Mother’s Day.

“Congrats! Emerson is a great college! Love the Boston Common.”

“Happy mother’s day! What a great looking family,” another fan wrote.

And as one daughter returns home, another one of Richards’ daughters will be off to school next fall. Back in April, Kyle shared a photo of herself, Mauricio, and her daughter, Sophia, exploring Washington, D.C. Richards shared that their third daughter will be heading off to college, but did not specify what school Sophia will be attending.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills most recent season is over, but you can catch Richards’ debut as a producer on the show, American Woman, on June 7.