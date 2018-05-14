‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Celebrates Mother’s Day With Her Three Daughters

Shannon Beador's daughters treated her to breakfast in bed.

Shannon Beador enjoyed a low-key Mother’s Day on Sunday with her three daughters: 16-year-old Sophie, and 13-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

According to a new interview with People magazine on May 13, the Real Housewives of Orange County star enjoys the time she spends with her daughters, especially now that she and her estranged husband, David, are having to share custody of the kids.

“This year, I’ll be a doing a low-key Mother’s day at home with my three daughters,” Shannon explained. “Anytime I get to have time with my girls is quality time.”

When Shannon woke up on Sunday morning, she was surprised with breakfast in bed with her three children and their golden retriever, Archie. Right away, she shared a photo of the group, which showed that her pup wasn’t too quick to allow the girls to join them with their meal in bed.

Shannon and David parted ways last September after 17 years of marriage, and ever since, they have seemingly been at war over their daughters — and over the amount of money David has been forced to pay his estranged wife. As People revealed, David reportedly “spewed profanities” at Shannon in March after she was given joint legal and physical custody of their daughters — and $22,500 per month for child and spousal support.

Weeks later, shocking text messages allegedly sent from David to Shannon were revealed, and in the messages, David reportedly took brutal aim at Shannon’s ongoing weight struggles.

In one particular text message, David allegedly told his estranged wife that she disgusts him and said that she can’t get off her “fat a**.”

After the text messages were exposed, Shannon released a statement to People magazine, explaining that as her divorce proceedings continue, she’s doing her best to keep things moving along in a way that does not expose their three children to any unnecessary stress during what is already a very difficult time. She also said that she is trying to be fair and remain focused on coming to a clean resolution with David.

In other Shannon Beador news, the reality star and mother-of-three recently began filming the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with returning cast members Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd. As fans will recall, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian all left the show last year after filming Season 12.