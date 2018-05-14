‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Names Her Daughter, While Liam Marries Hope

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Steffy will pick a name for her daughter, while her baby's daddy marries another.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will name her daughter during the week of May 21, while her soon-to-be ex-husband marries another. Last week, Liam (Scott Clifton) signed the annulment papers and sent them off with a messenger, and it seems as if their marriage is at its end.

Liam is intent on marrying Hope (Annika Noelle) since he is convinced that he can have a “happy future” with her and he knows that he will find peace and stability with her. He is still under the impression that Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) continued their affair.

Pregnancy should be a time of jubilant expectation, yet Steffy feels alone and abandoned. Despite all the begging and pleading that she has done, Liam has not come back to her and she is faced with raising their daughter without Liam as her husband.

In fact, Liam has told Hope that he would like her to be his daughter’s stepmother and has indicated it would be better if he and Steffy raise their daughter separately. It is with all these thoughts swirling in her mind that Steffy will pick a name for her daughter, according to The TV Watercooler.

Since Steffy is probably feeling sentimental since her family seems to be falling apart, she may link her baby to somebody who is important to her. There are plenty of family names that she can choose from. Steffy herself is named after the matriarch, the late Stephanie Forrester. She may decide to name the baby after herself and her grandmother, Stephanie Forrester. She may even look to her deceased twin sister, and name her Phoebe, since twins, much like mothers and daughters, share a tie that can never be broken.

Speaking of mothers, she may name her daughter after her mother, Taylor. And if she is seeking to curry favor from Liam and soften his heart, she may even name her daughter Kelly, after Liam’s mother, Kelly Cooper. Another possibility could be that Steffy decides to name her daughter after her paternal grandfather, Eric, and name her daughter Erica, since she and Eric have always been close.

However, Steffy may not feel so generous as far as her daughter’s last name is concerned. Liam is having the marriage annulled, which means it would be like their marriage never existed, and Steffy would be well within her rights to let the baby use her last name of Forrester, instead of Spencer. Watch Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and then check back here for all your latest spoilers, recaps and fan news.