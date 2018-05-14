Royal Wedding Menu Features Canapés And Bowl Designed For Mobility, ‘Predominantly Classics’

Details on the menu for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding lunch have finally been revealed.

Royal wedding watchers who have been hungry for details about the celebratory reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally have something they can sink their teeth into. The 600 guests invited to attend the royal wedding will be served bowls of food and trendy two-bite canapés that will be prepared using classic seasonal produce, according to People magazine, and much of the fresh produce will be taken from gardens from Queen Elizabeth’s royal estates at Windsor.

The bowls and nibbles served at the royal wedding will be designed to be eaten while guests stand up and mingle, as opposed to a stuffy sit-down luncheon. The format for the more casual menu will also allow for the royal couple to interact with as many of their guests as possible.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have visited the kitchens at Windsor Castle and sampled the wedding reception menu created by Chef Mark Flanagan, according to People. The chef, who runs the royal kitchen, told reporters that British vegetables are just coming into season, so that detail was “a point of focus” for the menu. Flanagan added that the royal couple wanted to use as much local seasonal produce as possible on the menu, and that they were “involved in every detail.”

“We are using produce off Her Majesty’s estates and that features very much,” Flanagan told The Telegraph.

“We’ve really just been trying to let the ingredients stand proud within the dishes. There’s no experimentation on Saturday whatsoever — tried and tested and predominantly classics.”

Some of the springtime specialties expected to be included on the menu include asparagus, artichokes, peas, and broad beans, Australian news site News.com reports. Chocolate truffles will reportedly also be on the menu, while seasonal spring blooms will be used for a lemon and elderflower wedding cake created by pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery in East London.

Pastry Chef Selwyn Stoby will be working on the wedding day and will be assisted by Chef de Partie Victoria Scupham and a team of trained pastry chefs known for making perfectly piped truffles, bite-sized creme brulee, and macaroons.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding. Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

Queen Elizabeth will host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding lunch at St. George’s Hall following the royal wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19. Later in the evening, a formal wedding dinner will be held at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, for about 200 close friends and family members.