Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Hasn’t Visited Her In Weeks Due To ‘Friction’ With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian spent Mother's Day alone in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian seemingly spent Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland with her newborn daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to reveal some details about her day while her family celebrated back in L.A. and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was in Boston for Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

According to a May 13 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian posted some videos to her Snapchat story and revealed she felt “so loved” as the camera panned around to flowers and balloons set up in her Cleveland home. Khloe even posted a brand new photo of her baby girl, True, sleeping.

However, Khloe Kardashian’s life in Cleveland may be getting a bit too quiet for her. Sources tell the magazine that the Kardashian/Jenner family hasn’t visited Khloe in weeks, and it seems Tristan Thompson could be to blame.

As many fans already know, Tristan was busted for cheating on Khloe when photos and videos of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter. Although Khloe was said to be deeply hurt over the shocking cheating scandal, she eventually decided to stay with Tristan and try to work things out. However, her family was not happy about the situation.

An insider dished to the magazine that the family is “still not happy with Tristan” and have “no desire” to spend time with him. It seems Khloe’s decision to stay in Cleveland and work on her relationship with her baby’s father has caused “friction” within the family. Since her family hasn’t come to visit her “in weeks,” Kardashian is said to be growing upset.

“It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s siblings are said to be annoyed by the fact that Khloe would take Tristan Thompson back after he humiliated her in such a public way. However, Rob and Kim Kardashian are said to be the most upset by their sister’s decision to stay with Tristan. Rob reportedly believes his sister deserves better, while Kim has been outspoken in the media about her thoughts on the cheating scandal.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, fans will likely hear all of the family member’s opinions in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.