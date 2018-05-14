‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale Shows Off Bikini Body In Hawaii

Lucy is hitting the beach in a black and white striped bikini.

Former Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale is wowing fans as she showed off her amazing bikini body during a recent vacation in Hawaii. Daily Mail shared stunning photos of the actress, who stars in the new horror movie Truth or Dare, hitting the beach at the tropical location where she could be seen looking stunning, happy, and healthy as she hit the beach.

The snaps show the star rocking a black and white striped two piece with a unique twist, as her bikini featured fun red cherries on both halves. Pop Sugar is reporting that her bikini choice for her beach day is surprisingly affordable too, as the site revealed that the two pieces can be bought separately for $88 each from Solid & Striped.

Lucy kept things casual as she showed off her bikini body on the sand and in the sea, wearing her hair up in a bun and covering up her eyes with sunglasses to beat the glare.

The outlet reported that Hale was spending some time vacationing in Maui, Hawaii, alongside her actor boyfriend Riley Smith when the candid paparazzi pictures were snapped.

The vacation came amid a little recent bad news for the couple, who starred alongside one another on the new series Life Sentence.

As Inquisitr previously reported, The CW series was surprisingly canceled last week after just one season and a mere eight episodes.

Digital Spy reports that Hale announced the sudden end of the show in a lengthy post to her fans on social media in which she admitted that she was left feeling “shell-shocked” by the news that the show would not be moving forward.

“I was emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now,” Hale tweeted in a message to fans on May 8. “I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.”

But while it’s not clear if Lucy and her boyfriend headed off on vacation before or after the cancellation news broke, the bikini photos showing her looking happy and healthy at the beach come after the star got candid last year about her battle anorexia.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Per Glamour, Lucy opened up about her past struggles in September 2017 while shutting down a troll on Twitter who accused her of looking too thin.

“No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look,” the troll told the star in response to a photo Hale shared of herself on social media, “…we want you to please eat a hamburger.”

Lucy then hit back by telling the hater that they should be “ashamed” of their comments.

“I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Lucy responded to the body-shamer. “As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly. I’m healthy and happy and you don’t know me].”

Hale then added, “So keep your repulsive comments to yourself” while also encouraging her millions of Twitter followers to block the person who tweeted her.