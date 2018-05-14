‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale Shows Off Bikini Body In Hawaii

Former Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale is wowing fans as she showed off her amazing bikini body during a recent vacation in Hawaii. Daily Mail shared stunning photos of the actress, who stars in the new horror movie Truth or Dare, hitting the beach at the tropical location where she could be seen looking stunning, happy, and healthy as she hit the beach.
The snaps show the star rocking a black and white striped two piece with a unique twist, as her bikini featured fun red cherries on both halves. Pop Sugar is reporting that her bikini choice for her beach day is surprisingly affordable too, as the site revealed that the two pieces can be bought separately for $88 each from Solid & Striped.
Lucy kept things casual as she showed off her bikini body on the sand and in the sea, wearing her hair up in a bun and covering up her eyes with sunglasses to beat the glare.
The outlet reported that Hale was spending some time vacationing in Maui, Hawaii, alongside her actor boyfriend Riley Smith when the candid paparazzi pictures were snapped.
The vacation came amid a little recent bad news for the couple, who starred alongside one another on the new series Life Sentence.
As Inquisitr previously reported, The CW series was surprisingly canceled last week after just one season and a mere eight episodes.
Digital Spy reports that Hale announced the sudden end of the show in a lengthy post to her fans on social media in which she admitted that she was left feeling “shell-shocked” by the news that the show would not be moving forward.
“I was emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now,” Hale tweeted in a message to fans on May 8. “I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.”
But while it’s not clear if Lucy and her boyfriend headed off on vacation before or after the cancellation news broke, the bikini photos showing her looking happy and healthy at the beach come after the star got candid last year about her battle anorexia.
Per Glamour, Lucy opened up about her past struggles in September 2017 while shutting down a troll on Twitter who accused her of looking too thin.
“No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look,” the troll told the star in response to a photo Hale shared of herself on social media, “…we want you to please eat a hamburger.”
Lucy then hit back by telling the hater that they should be “ashamed” of their comments.
Disclaimer : this is a long caption. For the last week I took a solo trip to Arizona. (FYI -if you want to feel spiritually recharged, Come here.) I spent my days hiking, meditating, and spending time with myself. I’ve never done this before because I used to feel that putting myself first was selfish. It’s not. Not only is it healthy, but it’s necessary so that you can be the best for everyone else around you. I know this happens in other industries other than the one I’m in, but it’s incredibly easy to get sucked into the vortex of worrying about the next job, the success of a current one and what others think of you. This trip was a beautiful reminder that my health and happiness are crucial to the life I want to live and in order to be the best for my career and my loved ones, it’s necessary to do really nice things for yourself. SO, I highly recommend treating your mind, body and spirit right ( and taking a solo getaway). Thank you Arizona, I feel so refreshed ????????
“I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Lucy responded to the body-shamer. “As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly. I’m healthy and happy and you don’t know me].”
Hale then added, “So keep your repulsive comments to yourself” while also encouraging her millions of Twitter followers to block the person who tweeted her.