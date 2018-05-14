Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Mother’s Day Message – Complete With Yogurt In Her Hair

'Don't mess with Mama.'

Carrie Underwood may look uber-glamorous every time she steps on stage, but she’s proved in her latest Mother’s Day message to fans that that’s most definitely not always the case behind the scenes. As reported by Taste of Country, the country superstar shared a hilarious message with her fans on May 13 in celebration of the holiday, where she joked that her 3-year-old son wasn’t taking it easy on her just because it was Mother’s Day.

Shortly before returning to the stage to mentor the top five contestants on American Idol and to perform her latest hit, “Cry Pretty,” on the ABC show she initially won 13 years ago, Underwood shared a torso selfie of the very appropriate top she was wearing for Mother’s Day.

Carrie snapped a photo of her gray T-shirt to share with her fans, which read, “Don’t mess with Mama.”

Although, it seems like the message didn’t exactly work on her and husband Mike Fisher’s young son, Isaiah, as she explained in the caption.

“My shirt for today… unfortunately, my kid can’t read, so I have, indeed, been messed with,” Carrie jokingly revealed, admitting that part of her mommy drama for the morning included him getting yogurt in her hair and then losing control of the TV remote.

“Pretty sure he put yogurt in my hair and I am currently being forced to watch Fraggle Rock (he loves the classics),” Underwood then revealed how she was spending her Mother’s Day. “Oh well, I’ve got coffee and some squirmy cuddles, so it’s all good!”

Underwood then shared a message for all her fellow moms, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day!!!!!”

Carrie’s latest update on her little man comes shortly after the country superstar shared a few titbits about her son with the world in a recent radio interview, where she confessed that he’s made her a whole lot cuddlier.

Per People, Underwood explained in April how becoming a mom back in 2015 had brought out her softer side while speaking to host Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway.

“Nobody I ever grew up with was a hugger, you know what I mean? I’m not a hugger,” Carrie said, revealing that little Isaiah has changed all that because he loves to cuddle. “Now that I’ve had Isaiah, I just cuddle with him. He’s like a cuddle monster for real.”

“He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, I want to cuddle!'” Underwood continued of her little guy, who celebrated his third birthday back in February. “Don’t tell my husband. He’s gonna be so mad at me. He slept with me the past two nights.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Carrie also opened up about her son’s sweet side in another recent interview, where she revealed that he made her feel beautiful and asked her not to put any makeup on while she was getting ready to attend an event because he thought that she was beautiful the way she was.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” she told People earlier this month, explaining the story of how he wanted her to go au naturel while her hair and makeup artist was getting her ready. “He said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on.”

“That made me feel pretty,” the “Good Girl” singer said, then continued sharing Isaiah’s sweet words to her. “I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”