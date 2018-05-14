Luke Bryan’s Mom Takes Over ‘American Idol’ For Mother’s Day

The country singer got the biggest gift ever during the live ‘Mother’s Day' show.

American Idol’s Top 3 may have stolen the show on Sunday night, but Luke Bryan’s mom took it over. On a night that featured Carrie Underwood and moms galore, the country superstar-turned-Idol judge got the surprise of his life when his mom, LeClaire Bryan, turned up at the live American Idol taping in Los Angeles.

Following a segment that featured taped Mother’s Day messages from the mom and sister of fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan’s mom popped up on the screen as she told her famous son she was spending Mother’s Day at the beach.

“Hi Luke,” Bryan’s mom said, according to Taste of Country. “I miss you here on Mother’s Day. Wish I could be with you. I’m having a good day down here at the beach. Wish you were here with me. I’m very proud of you. I’m getting excited about the night. I get to watch American Idol one more time. Love you. Call you in the morning. I have something to tell you about fishing.”

As Luke went on to tell host Ryan Seacrest and the American Idol judges that his mom’s fishing story qualifies as “important” news in his family, LeClaire, who was hiding backstage, snuck up behind him and gave him a hug. The singer’s reaction was priceless.

“She got me!” an emotional Luke Bryan said. “This is like too many emotions in one day.”

Bryan revealed that this was his mother’s first-ever trip to L.A., although he noted her blinged-out jacket looked like something she had just purchased in the city. LeClaire joked that she bought the Hollywood-style jacket with Luke’s credit card, while Katy Perry warned the country singer that he better take his mom shopping on Rodeo Drive while she’s in town.

“His mom’s been in Hollywood for one day and she’s totally changed,” the “Roar” singer joked.

LeClaire added that she needs a “real credit card…a big one” while she’s in town and Luke revealed that he’ll need a third season of American Idol to help fund his mom. The show was recently renewed for a second season on ABC, the 17th season overall for the former Fox series.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who realized he had clearly lost control of his show, said, “Let’s finish the show first before we negotiate.”

“This is what happens when you bring family on to the show,” Katy Perry said.

Luke Bryan, who was clearly still reeling from the live TV surprise, later posted an Instagram photo of his mom’s arrival on the American Idol stage captioned it with: “That feeling when your mom surprises you on #AmericanIdol.”

You can watch Luke Bryan’s Mother’s Day surprise from his mom on American Idol in the video below.