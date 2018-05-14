‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 15: Taylor Shreds Brooke Over Her Treatment Of Steffy

If Brooke thought she is the only mama bear who could protect her daughter, she is sorely mistaken.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 15, reveal that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) returns to support her daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and as a bonus for B&B viewers, she rips into Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for old time’s sake.

As referenced in last week’s episode of BB, according to Inquistir recaps, Taylor and Brooke have a long history of fighting over men and this trend continues with their daughters. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there is still ill-will between the two matriarchs this week when Taylor lays into Brooke about mistreating Steffy.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are set to get married next, and the wedding planning is in full swing. Brooke offered the house as the perfect place for the nuptials to take place and has even promised that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would walk her baby down the aisle.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promise that Brooke will meet the wedding planner. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Tony Award-winning Marissa Jaret Winokur will play a wedding planner on Tuesday, May 15. Winokur won Celebrity Big Brother this year, but says that life on a soap opera is, “way harder than anyone made it look.”

Check out these amazing #BoldandBeautiful moms! Sending love to all mothers today in honor of #MothersDay. Photo Credit: https://t.co/ckneg6zkDM pic.twitter.com/KeWd6hwmYp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 13, 2018

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the drama will heat up considerably when Taylor witnesses the insensitive behavior Brooke displays toward her daughter. Taylor will be livid and confront Brooke. Last week, Brooke told Steffy that she had to put up with Taylor’s “holier than thou” attitude toward herself, and she will not allow Steffy to do the same to Hope. B&B viewers will be glued to their screens as they see how Brooke copes with the attitude when it’s Taylor’s turn to stand up for her daughter. At least this time, it will be a fair mother-to-mother fight.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Ridge confides to Brooke his suspicion about Bill Spencer. Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill. Former nemeses find themselves verbally sparring when Taylor confronts Brooke. Katie talks Wyatt into making a deal with the devil himself, Bill. pic.twitter.com/k9TIfkYffG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2018

Of course, Brooke offered her house as the wedding venue after Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young) both expressed that it seems as if Hope is the rebound. Brooke knows that Hope has wanted to be Liam’s wife forever and this may be her only shot. Taylor may express the same views to Brooke.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers even suggest that she may tell Brooke that flaunting a wedding in front of the groom’s pregnant wife is in extremely bad taste.

Tune into CBS on Tuesday, May 15, to watch these old rivals fight it out on Bold and the Beautiful.